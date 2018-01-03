Kogi State Director Slumps And Die On New Year Day,Two Days After Receiving Sack Letter

Published:

A director working with the Kogi State Pension Board, Mr. Alphonsis Ameh, 61, has died barely three days after receiving a sack letter from the state government.



Ameh, who until his suspension in February 2016 at the beginning of Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration, was a Director of Administration and Finance (DAF) in the state pension board.

He hailed from Ade community in Olamaboro Local Government Area, and was a resident of Zone 8 area, opposite Science School, in Lokoja, the state capital.



His niece, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told journalists yesterday that Ameh was among the directors and permanent secretaries that were suspended in February 2016 by the present government.



According to her, Ameh who was a Grade Level 16 officer in the state pension board, had not been paid any salary since his suspension about two years ago, stressing that the 61-year-old civil servant, who officially received his sack letter on December 29, 2017, died in the early hour last Monday of high blood pressure at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government has released the second batch of workers in the public service with forged certificates.

The list which included workers on both state and local government payrolls has almost 800 names.

In a statement issued and signed yesterday by the state Auditor General, Alhaji Yakubu Okala, he stated that government was committed to sanitising the public service and makes it the pride of the state. It noted that it will accord top priority to the payment of salary this year and vowed to pursue programmes and policies that will impact on the lives of civil servants.

