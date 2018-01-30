Kogi Governor, Bello, Undergoes Eye Surgery In Germany

Published:

There are strong indications that Kogi state governor is currently in a German hospital, for an alleged eye surgery. This is coming, days, after the state government has denied report that the governor was healthy. According to Punch, the governor was in Dubai en route to Germany for the operation, which is expected to correct an eye ailment that had been troubling him for sometime.





Bello, who won the December 6, 2015, by-election in the state, was sworn in on Wednesday, January 27, 2016 without a deputy, the first of such development in the country. The nature of the eye problem could not be ascertained on Monday, but a top government official in the state confirmed who spoke to Punch on condition of anonymity, said Bello travelled with some close aides and officials for the surgery.





The source added, "The governor is not missing as being speculated. The fact is that he has an eye problem and he decided to travel to Germany for medical treatment.“He actually travelled with some close aides, including about two or three commissioners. He is expected back in the state within two weeks, after he might have recovered from the effects of the surgery on his eyes.”

