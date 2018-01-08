Kidnappers Free Edo Reverend Sisters 53 Days After Captivity

Published:

Three Catholic reverend sisters who were kidnapped 53 days ago by gunmen in Edo state, have been set free, along with three other females.





The sisters of the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Convent regained their freedom after spending 53 days in the kidnappers’ den.





According to Punch, one of the victims Veronica Ajayi was released at about 6pm on Saturday, while the other five were released before 12am on Sunday.





The Superior-General of the convent, Sister Agatha Osarekhoe, confirmed the development on Sunday. Osarekhoe said that the sisters returned unhurt and were received by their colleagues.

