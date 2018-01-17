It Is Too Early To Start Campaigning For 2019' - Bukola Saraki Tells Politicians

Published:

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has asked Nigerian politicians to stop campaigning towards the 2019 election as it is too early in the day to do such. Saraki said this today in his welcome address to his colleagues at the senate plenary session.





According to the Saraki, it is insensitive to be campaigning when Nigerians are dealing with so many unfortunate incidents. “This is my appeal it is too early for 2019 politicking to override the legislative agenda and the larger work of governance. We have begun a good thing with the economic core of our agenda; let us see it to its proper conclusion.





It would be most insensitive to the needs of the people of this country if we were to do otherwise. I am directing this appeal not only to us in the chamber but to the national assembly as a whole, as well as to the executive and indeed all political actors.





Distinguished colleagues, it is my appeal to each and every one of us, that our legislative duty to Nigeria and her people, must be uppermost in our minds. We must not allow the upcoming 2019 elections to overshadow our work for the people that elected us – or distract us from that which we are mandated to do by the constitution and the trust reposed in us by the people.” he said

Share This