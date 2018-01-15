Pastor Bakare Accuses Buhari Of Double Standard

Published:



"Look at what happened to IPOB; they mobilised massively both military and Air Force, to go because of a man who is not killing anybody but just saying there would be no election. And this is where people, literally, are being murdered and nothing was done.That’s not justice and you are laying foundation of cyclonic eruption of violence because once retaliation or reprisal begins, we can’t handle it.



"An eye for an eye will render all of us blind. What happened to those 70 people is a sad tale. In fact, in a decent society, such a government will be shown the way out.



“The ineffectiveness of the anti-corruption war is seen in the loss of crucial corruption cases. For instance, in April 2017, the Federal Government lost four high-profile corruption cases in 96 hours.



"The only way the country could prosper was to restructure into six geo-economic zones."

The former Vice Presidential candidate to President Muhammadu has accused him of playing double standard when handling issues pertaining to different parts of the country. Pastor Tunde Bakare of Latter Rain Assembly made this during his State of the Nation Address in Lagos yesterday.. Hear him