IPOB Blasts CNN, BBC, Over Silence On Herdsmen Killings

Published:

The Indigenous People of Biafra on Wednesday accused the British Broadcasting Corporation, Cable Network News, Al Jazeera and other foreign media of conspiracy of silence in the reportage of killings by herdsmen in most Nigerian communities. In a statement in Awka, Anambra State by IPOB's Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said the under reportage of the killings was part of the international conspiracy to subdue non Muslims.





It said,“The killing of the innocent has become the norm under this present All Progressives Congress government led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari. "More shocking is the fact that world media like CNN, FOX, BBC, Al Jazeera, NBC, ABC etc have remained conspiratorially silent on these horror shows played out in predominantly Christian towns and villages; probably because those being killed are not Muslims.





"We are bombarded daily with news about the suffering of Rohingya people and threats of economic and military sanctions against Myanmar but something far more sinister is happening in Nigeria and especially in Biafraland with no iota of coverage from leading media houses around the world because those being killed in Nigeria are non Muslims. Only when Muslim populations are affected do we see international condemnations and sanctions".





While condemning the recent killings in Rivers and Benue states, the group wondered why the Federal Government was reluctant to deploy soldiers in Benue, Taraba and Kaduna states where herdsmen had killed scores of people.





The group's statement read in part,“It is troubling that the Nigerian Army in collaboration with a few disgruntled and unscrupulous politicians in Rivers State and other parts of Biafraland, have taken it as a duty to expose our people, mostly our youths, to danger and unwarranted death , since the inception of this APC government led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari.





"Primarily, the recent humiliation, killings and the level of massacre going on in Igweocha Rivers State is politically motivated and orchestrated by the Nigerian government and her security operatives especially the Army Police and the DSS, to depopulate the region of vibrant youths, the only group that is capable of checkmating marauding Fulani herdsmen.





Punch

Share This