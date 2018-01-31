INEC To Announce 2019 Elections Electronically

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has asked for the help of telecom firms as it aims to announce the 2019 elections electronically. The Commission said the electronic versions of results would be accompanied by physical copies that would be made available to party agents.





This was disclosed on Tuesday by the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while paying the executive vice-chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, a visit. Yakubu said, “We are planning for full deployment (of electronic and manual transmission) this year in governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun. Thereafter we intend to deploy the system in the 2019 general elections.





"INEC has developed the hardware and software. However, we rely on the operators for the transmission of both the figures and scanned images of result sheets. We wish to assure Nigerians that while we transmit the raw figures from polling units, scanned images of the result sheets will also be transmitted electronically in addition to physical copies given to party agents at polling units.”





"Similarly, we would like the NCC to facilitate discussions with operators on ways of enhancing their corporate social responsibility to Nigeria’s electoral process. An immediate area of interest to INEC is how the operators can help in voter education and publicity. "Towards the 2019 general elections, we would like the operators in collaboration with INEC, to send bulk SMS and possibly voice messages as well on the imperative of peaceful elections, the collection of Permanent Voter Cards by registered voters and directional information on the location of polling units for easy access to voters,” he added.

Share This