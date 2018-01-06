INEC Official Slump, Died In Delta State

Published:

An ad-hoc staff of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission has been killed at Onicha-Ugbo in Aniocha North area of the State. It was gathered that the man, in his 30s, was killed by suspected political thugs.





Confirming the death, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Andrew Aniamaka said the yet to be unidentified man was not killed by anyone.





According to him, an autopsy would be carried out to ascertain the cause of his death, adding that, “he was not killed rather he slumped and died.”

Share This