I'm Not Financier Of Fulani Herdsmen - Atiku

Paul Ibe, the Media Adviser to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has debunked an allegation that Atiku is the chief financier of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria. Ibe, in a statement, described the allegation as sad and false. He said it was disheartening that in this period of intense grief in Benue state, Paul Unongo would choose to level false allegations on the person of Atiku.





Ibe said while Abubakar was proud to be Fulani, he is a thoroughly detribalized Nigerian that would never favour one ethnic group over another. The statement read, “It is strange that Chief Paul Unongo chose to neglect that act of love and care from the Waziri Adamawa to the people of Benue.





“Not only did the Zege Mule U Tiv make a financial donation, he also called on the Federal Government to do more to assist the flood ravaged communities. “Let it be known that though Waziri Adamawa is a Fulani, he is not a member of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria nor has he ever been a member.





“Furthermore, Abubakar enjoins that a thorough investigation be made into the killings in Benue, and that anyone found culpable be made to bear the full weight of the law.”

