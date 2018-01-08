I'll Not Leave Buhari To Support Atiku...Bola Tinubu

Published:

Former Lagos state governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has reacted to insinuations in certain quarters that he is in support of Atiku Abubakar’s 2019 presidential ambition, Sun newspaper reports.



Our Source gathered that Tinubu who spoke through his media adviser, Tunde Rahman, said the issue of supporting Atiku Abubakar or not is a ‘moot point.’



He said: “Asiwaju Tinubu and former vice president Atiku belong to two different political parties. Asiwaju will support his party and the party’s candidate any day. Moreso, Asiwaju’s position on the presidency is very clear. He has said time and again that for as long as that patriotic leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, is on the saddle or seeks to run; he would not contest against him.



“He played a yeoman’s role in bringing this government to power and he believes President Buhari is confronting the nation’s problems head on. He is not saying there are no challenges but he has always said he has implicit confidence in President Buhari to tackle these problems.



“Those who are busy fishing for other reasons for this undiluted support for PMB are free to do so. It’s their opinion and they are entitled to it.”



But in his response, Atiku who also spoke through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said he has become the issue in Nigerian politics because Nigerians have seen him as the best option in the face of the monumental challenges they are facing and for which the current administration has no solutions except blame gaming.



He said: “As such, he will be the subject of falsehoods and accusations. It comes with the territory. These conjectures are baseless and without foundation whatsoever and I will not dignify them with a further response. Nigerians are jobless; poverty and hopelessness is rife.



“Our own Nigerian Bureau of Statistics revealed that over 10 million Nigerians have lost their jobs under this administration even as unemployment currently stands at 18.8 percent. Meanwhile, the cost of everything from food, to petrol, to electricity has gone up.



“Waziri Atiku Abubakar knows how to create jobs and opportunities and his focus is to alleviate the pains of the long suffering Nigerian people who spent their Christmas at fuel stations and from all indications may spend the early part of the New Year also at fuel stations rather than with loved ones.”



Share This