IBB Urges Nigerians To Stop Senseless Killing

Former Military President Ibrahim Babangida has called for cooperation among Nigerians and governments at all levels to resolve the nation’s security challenges. He said the media should serve as national vanguards in tackling the present security challenges facing the country.





Recall that scores of persons were recently killed in Benue, Kaduna and Rivers state. While suspected herdsmen were reported to have killed 73 persons in some villages in Benue on New Year’s Day, a kidnap gang took the lives of 22 people in Omoku, Rivers, and a monarch, his wife and three others were killed by gunmen on the same day.





Babangida made this known in his Armed Forces Remembrance Day message to Nigerians. "It is customary to observe the Armed Forces Day on the 15th January every year to remember officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces who laid down their lives for the unity of our country,” Babangida said in a statement.





"We should cooperate and support our security with relevant information and intelligence to help in tackling the problems.“As people we should inculcate our cultural values that promote good conduct, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.“We should eschew hate speeches, discrimination and other vices that trigger senseless violence and bloodshed.“We have witnessed so much bloodshed through communal clashes and conflicts that need urgent actions to stop them now.”

