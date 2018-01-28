FFK Fires Back At Buhari's Govt Over Hate Speech Warnings

Published:

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has stated that the plan by the federal government to monitor social media would not deter critics of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.





In a post on his Facebook page on Saturday, the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) noted that the monitoring by the Department of State Security (DSS) would only increase the number of individuals criticising the government.





Fani-Kayode wrote: "Threatening to arrest “prominent people” that speak out against Buhari on social media changes NOTHING. It will only swell our ranks and strengthen our resolve.“To resist evil and oppose tyranny is a divine obligation and sacred duty. Every true leader must honor it.





"I would rather stand on my feet and hold my head up high as a proud and strong freeborn man and provoke them to kill me or lock me up than bow to these godless pagans and shameless reprobates.“My Christian faith prohibits me from living on my knees and becoming their slave.”

