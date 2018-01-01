I Will Soon Become The Richest Man In The World...Pastor E A Adeboye

Published:

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor E A Adeboye has predicted that he'll one day become the richest man on earth.

He made this statement at the Crossover night sermon at the Church's auditorium on 1st January 2018.

Pastor Adeboye who reeled out his predictions for 2018 said he knew his statement would make headlines , said it has been revealed to him that one day he'll become the richest man on earth.

The 76 year old General Overseer also said there will be less fire incident across the world but flooding will increase.He also predicted political assassinations across the globe and that there will be no nuclear war in 2018.

In Nigeria specifically ,he stated that many "Goliaths" will fall this year.He further warned that final phase of the world coming to an end begins in 2018.

Pastor Adeboye said the countdown to the end of the world has began.

