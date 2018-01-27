I Will Not Suspend My Visit To Kano - Kwankwaso Replies Police

Published:





Ex-governor of Kano State Rabiu Kwankwaso has vowed to visit his home state as he is not afraid of anyone. The Kano Police Command had warned Kwankwaso, a serving senator, against visiting Kano for a rally with the All Progressives Congress (APC).





According to the Police, "There is apprehension amongst the general public and the tendencies to hijack the visit by some disgruntled politicians or miscreants cannot be wished away. "Therefore any action or inaction by any person or group of persons that may jeopardize the relative peace in the state is currently enjoying must be averted.”





But in a statement on Friday, Kwankwaso said he will go to the state with”seven camera drones, three international media outfits and, "a host of other top national and international friends of his.”"We are coming to visit friends, families and other relatives that for a long time, we have not seen,” the lawmaker said.“We have coordinated this visit with seven camera drones and other apparatus that would make it a hitch free home coming.”

