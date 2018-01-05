I Will Become A Popular Pastor After Leaving Politics – Ayo Fayose

Published:

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has disclosed that he would become the pastor of a very big ministry after retiring from politics. The governor said his next target after leaving office is to become the President of the country after which he would go into full-time ministry.





Fayose, who said these during an interactive session with reporters in Lagos, added that his popularity and influence would serve him in achieving his ambitions. He said;“There is nobody reasonably who doesn’t know who Ayo Fayose is and the decision to me being president is spiritual and physical on the other hand because when your time comes, it will manifest.





"I am a force God has created at this time. When I retire, I’m going to become a pastor with a very big ministry. "After being President of Nigeria, I will be a pastor who will be a major force all over the world.” Speaking on his “spiritual gift” the governor said he had been getting requests to prophesy about Nigeria’s future, adding that he is prepared to be maltreated over his criticisms of President Muhammadu Buhari.





"Nigerians know that if I give you figures, they find it like that even my prophecies. Some of the things I said about last year came to pass. Some people have been calling me to ask for the prophecies for 2018" he said. On his presidential ambition, the governor said: "Nigerians know that I represent the interest of the common man"





"If my party picks me as their candidate, I will win this election against President Buhari". Fayose also advised the President to quit politics at the end of his first term in office, stressing that Buhari would do a great disservice to the nation by contesting the 2019 election.

