I Raped My 12 Year Old House Girl Only Five Times.. Lagos Trader Confesses





A 12 year old sexually abused house help, fleeing home with his master’s two sons and intercepted in Mile 2 area of Lagos by officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command, has disclosed that her master, 36, raped her five times in less than seven month she stayed in his house.





The girl, whose name was given as Benita, a primary school leaver from Imo State, was intercepted at about 10:00 p.m. on Thursday at Mile 2, after alighting from a commercial bus from Olodi Apapa trying to board another bus to Maza Maza.





The Rapid Response Squad officers on sighting her with two children, age between 6 and 4 years invited her for questioning.





The girl disclosed to the officers that she was heading to Maza Maza to board a night bus to Imo State. Puzzled, the officers dug deeper. It was at this point she disclosed to the officers that her Uncle who brought her to Lagos to continue her education, while she assists his wife domestically had carnal knowledge of her five times.





The suspect, Chigozie Osuocha, of 83, Muibi Street, Olodi – Apapa , was lured to RRS Headquarter in Alausa, Ikeja through his telephone number provided by his 6 - year old boy.





Benita stated that any time her Uncle, Chidozie, want to lay with her, he would come home early, lock his three children out of his one room self-contained apartment and sleep with her.





She added that although she was not comfortable with living in his house, stressing that all the things his Uncle promised her parents before living the village and those that he promised her before sleeping with her are yet to be fulfilled.





She further revealed that she had to tell his Uncle’s 6 year old son who asked her what his father did to her each time he locked his three children out of the apartment.





‘I confessed to the boy what was happening. The boy told his mother. His wife confronted me and I confirmed all that her husband had done to me. She threatened to pack out. But they resolved it after he promised it wont happened again.





I have been staying with his three children at home while they go about their businesses. He has refused to enrol me in school since July, 2017’, she explained.





She added, ‘I equally reported all that Uncle did to me to his brother in Lagos. His brother had informed their father in the village about it’.





‘I took his two sons with me while I left the last child at home. They saw me packing my things out of the house, the children asked me where I was going and I told them I was returning to the village. They started crying they were going to follow me. I took them along with me after stealing the N60,000 he said I should give his wife’, she said.





‘We got down in Mile 2. I didn’t know those police officers were monitoring me. One of them crossed the express and asked me some questions about the children with me. At a point, I told him I was running away to the village because my Uncle was sleeping with me’, she stated.





When confronted with the allegation given by Benita, the suspect confessed that he was lured by the devil adding that he had slept with her only five times.





He explained that he sought the girl’s parent permission in the village to bring her to Lagos to continue her education while also assisting his wife with domestic chores.





He stated further that ‘I brought her to Lagos in July 2017. I started sleeping with her in December, 2017, I slept with her three times in December.





My wife got to know of my sleeping with her and she threatened to move out of the house with my three children. I begged her and we resolved the issue.





I came home yesterday and I gave her N60,000 to help me give my wife. It was this money she carried and she wanted to travel with to the village with along with my two boys’, he stated.





Commenting on the development, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti confirmed the incident stressing that the girl had beenv transferred immediately to the Family Support Unit of the Command.



