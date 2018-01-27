I Have One On One Relationship With 13 Presidents - Davido Brags

Published:

As an artiste, you would know you have arrived if you have good relationship with the President of your country, but when you know 13 presidents from around the world , then you know that you are on another level.





No doubt music star, Davido , is one of the most influential and sought- after artistes on the continent but things were not always rosy for him . During a chat with MTV Base, the leader of the 30 billion gang said that his father was not happy with his career path till he had to prove his worth .

However, he claimed that now , he had reached a level where he could converse with at least 13 presidents.





"Then I released the song ‘ Back then’ , I did not know that it was going to be that big . Then I went back to school and the love that I was shown was overwhelming , let alone the way girls began to treat me . That one song with the video made my father realise that I had the talent. And then, I did the song, ‘ Dami Duro’.





“ The song became so big and I remember that the President at the time called my father to talk about me and the song. Even during my father ’ s business meetings with his friends , they would mention my name and the song. Before long , I started travelling and doing shows around the world . Now I have the numbers of about 13 presidents on my phone and if I call them , they would answer the call . Then the award came and it set me on another level . ”.

