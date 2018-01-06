I Did Not Buy Cars For Masquerades - Gov Bello

Published:

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has debunked reports that he gave masquerades in Okene N2 million and vehicle each. Bello while speaking to state house correspondents after observing the Ju’maat prayer at the Aso Rock mosque on Friday, said there was nothing of that nature at all.





"I think I’m just hearing that for the first time. But let me just tell you that in Kogi State, first we promote culture, two we don’t give millions to masquerades.“In our culture Masquerades are ancestors, I don’t know how a masquerade will go and spend money? Is it in the grave?





"They are supposed to be spirits and I don’t know how masquerades will spend money. There is nothing of that nature at all" he said. Speaking on the forthcoming 2019 general election, the governor said that Kogi had already endorsed President Buhari for the presidential election in 2019.





"President Buhari is from Daura in Katsina state, but the votes that would come out of Kogi would dwarf that of Katsina state.“I’m sure you are following us as we are receiving decampees from PDP and all other political parties.





"And any time we hold any decamping rally in any local government you will see the mammoth crowd that will turn out.“So Kogi State has already endorsed President Buhari for second term, we are just waiting for the time to come.

