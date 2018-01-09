I Am Not Leaving PDP - Senator Stella Oduah

Published:

Sen. Stella Oduah has described as untrue a report that she was planning to dump the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Grand Alliance. The lawmaker said the report credited to an online medium was based on mere speculation.





"It is untrue, there is nothing like that; I am still a full member of the PDP,” the Senator representing Anambra North said in a statement“This is mere speculation probably because of my anger during the last governorship election.





"I am still a full member of our great party, the PDP; if I want to leave a party I will make it public myself.” She also called on politicians to refrain from giving false information about other political actors.

