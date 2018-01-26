How Deji Tinubu Died On The Field Of Play (See His Last Picture)

Published:

Ex Chairman of Lagos State Sports Council Mr Deji Tinubu is dead.He fell on the pitch this evening while playing ceremonial match with Lagos Exco members at the ongoing retreat at Epe,Lagos State .

He was rushed to Charlet clinic in Epe and later to Epe General Hospital but all efforts to revive him failed

Deji Tinubu is seen in this last picture (5th from Left)

He was last seen alive in the middle picture with Lagos State Government officials few minutes before the tragedy in this group picture before the match..More details later...May his soul rest in Peace

