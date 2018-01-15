Herdsmen: President Buhari To Meet Benue Leaders Today

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari will today meet some leaders from Benue State over the recent killings recorded in the state. Those expected at the meeting scheduled to hold at the Presidential Villa, Abuja include political, traditional and opinion leaders from the state.





A top government source told journalists on the condition of anonymity on Sunday that Governor Samuel Orton was expected to lead the state delegation that would include federal and state lawmakers as well as traditional rulers to the meeting.





Security chiefs are also expected at the meeting. The source described the meeting as one of the ways Buhari was responding to the recent violent attacks on communities in the state by Fulani herdsmen.

