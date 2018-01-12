Herdsmen Killings: I Warned Benue State Governor About His Anti Grazing Law - Gov Lalong

Published:

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, said he warned his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, against implementing the state anti grazing law recently passed into law. Lalong said this in an interview with State House correspondents shortly after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He said his position was that it was wrong to start implementing the law without proper alternatives.





He said, "To be honest with you, I advised him. I told the governor of Benue State when he was initiating the law, I said, look, why don't you tread softly, just be careful, take other steps before you start implementation. But you see, states are different; his own concepts are different and for us on the Plateau, it is different. "I said I would not do the law before implementation. I have not developed the ranching areas so I cannot go and say I put a law, to stop who? If I stop the people, what is the alternative?





"So, I said do consultations, allow the people to understand and buy into the concepts" He told Punch. Lalong insisted that his administration would not implement the anti grazing law.





Punch

