Herdsmen Killing: Miyetti Allah,Ohanaeze, Afenifere Discard Osibanjo Led Committee

The North-East zonal Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Mafindi Danburam, says the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led committee on killings by herdsmen would not produce the desired result with the inclusion of Governors Ishaku and Samuel Ortom of Taraba and Benue States.





He said that the two governors, who have promulgated “military decrees” in their states, would make attempt to influence other members of the committee. He said the ban on open grazing was anti-Fulani. Also the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, dismissed the Osinbajo panel as diversionary and unnecessary, adding that the committee demonstrated the lack of leadership in the country.





Spokesperson for the group, Yinka Odumakin, said the President should have deployed the necessary security apparatus to apprehend the perpetrators of the killings and put an end to the bloodshed instead of setting up “a nonsensical committee.” he told Punch.





In his submissions, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, accused the President of double standards. He said instead of setting up a committee to stop herdsmen killings, the government should have deployed the military to check the activities of the cattle breeders.

