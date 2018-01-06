Herdsmen Invasion: Gov Ortom Withdraws From Political Activities Until Peace Is Restored

Published:

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has announced his withdrawal from political activities in the state. ortom stated this while addressing Critical Benue Stakeholders at the Benue People’s House, Makurdi on Friday on the renewed Fulani herdsmen invasion and government’s efforts so far.





Ortom said he would desist from attending political functions until the recent killing of people in the state by suspected herdsmen was addressed. He said, “Henceforth, I have withdrawn from any political activity for now, till peace returns to Benue State. No one should think of 2019 for now; the year will take care of itself. I was elected to lead the living, not the dead. I’m not afraid of death.





"I would rather die defending my people. This is beyond politics, I have called all former governors of Benue, David Mark and party leaders, even in the opposition. Let us chase the fox before we scout for the chicken.”

