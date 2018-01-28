Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar Bags The Most Outstanding First Lady Award

Published:

Her Excellency the wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Hadiza M.A Abubakar has been awarded as the Most Outstanding First Lady in the country by Total Magazine International in Abuja.The prestigious award is based on her exceptional contribution towards women development and other extraordinary activities that will improve substantially on the quality of life and living standard of Nigerians in both urban and rural communities, particularly the vulnerable group – the women of Bauchi State through her pet project, Bauchi Sustainable Women Economic Empowermentand Peace Initiative (BSWEEP).Thousands of women have benefitted from the initiative's empowerment programmes as more than 1600 women already empowered this year. Other areas targeted includes Health, Education, Peace Initiative and Women in Agriculture.The event was gracefully attended by friends, well wishers, party leaders, Secretary to the Bauchi State government, members of the State and National Assembly, traditional rulers, top ranking government officials, and members of the Bauchi State first family including His Excellency the Governor of Bauchi State Mohammed A. Abubakar who was the Special Guest of Honor at the event.