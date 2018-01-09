H&M Apologises Over Racists Advert 'coolest monkey In The Jungle' Hoodie Image

Published:

Blogger Stephanie Yeboah wrote: “Whose idea was it at @hm to have this little sweet black boy wear a jumper that says ‘coolest monkey in the jungle’? I mean. What.”



Selene Arianela wrote: “This is inappropriate, offensive, and racist. Why is the white kid ‘a jungle survivor’ and the black kid the ‘coolest monkey in the jungle’?



“How do you think this is okay? REMOVE this and the clothing piece. This is completely distasteful!”



An H&M spokeswoman confirmed it has now been removed.



The tweet from Ms Yeboah has been shared thousands of times, racking up scores of retweets and likes.

