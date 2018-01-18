Gunmen Kill Two Police Officers, Abduct An American And A Canadian In Kaduna

Published:

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Tuesday killed two policemen and abducted two foreign nationals, a Canadian and an American, on Kwoi-Jere road in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State.





According to reports, the victims leaving Kafanchan and Kaura where they had gone for a visit when the gunmen ambushed them, opened fire on their vehicle, killed the two police officers that served as escorts before kidnapping the foreign nationals.





The Kaduna state police command is yet to react to the development.

Share This