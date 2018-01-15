Group Calls For Ortom's Resignation Over Herdsmen Killings

Published:

A group, Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG), has called on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state to resign following recent killings in the state. They also admonished him to stop blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for recent killings in the state.





Recall that more than 70 persons were killed this month by men suspected to be herdsmen, with Ortom calling on Buhari to intervene in the matter. However, the group in a statement on Sunday, accused the governor of soiling his hands with blood.





According to them, Ortom should resign since he is unfit in safeguarding their lives and property. "We are worried that your hands are soiled with the blood of the innocent victims of the multiple crises you have created in the state and therefore unclean and unfit to continue to be entrusted with the sacred mandate of the people to preside over the fate and destiny of Benue people and the state,” the group said.





"Sir, you are pretending to be sympathetic, and so, you divert attention by shouting everywhere about Fulani herdsmen killings.“But you have forgotten easily that your refusal to pay salaries of Benue civil servants has killed far more greater number of people than your instigated herdsmen crisis in Benue State.”

