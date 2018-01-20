Grace Mugabe Prevented From Leaving Zimbabwe With Her Exotic Cars

Published:

Share This

According to multiple reports, some luxury vehicles belonging to former president Mugabe's wife, Grace Mugabe have been stopped from leaving Zimbabwe. Eyewitnesses familiar with what happened say Grace Mugabe's son, Russell Goreraza was detained trying to cross over the border with Grace Mugabe’s Rolls Royce, Range Rover and Porsche.Russell allegedly said he was taking the cars for service before they were stop.The vehicles are currently in custody of the government.Her husband who ruled the country with iron fist for over four decades was oust late 2017 .Grace Mugabe was being positioned to take over from her husband before the bubble burst .