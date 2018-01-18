Governors Converge In Abuja Over Constitution Amendment

Published:

Nigerian governors, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) converged in Abuja on Wednesday evening. The meeting, which is the first in the year 2018, was held at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The chairman of the forum, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, who doubles as the Governor of Zamfara State, presided over the meeting that started at about 9pm.





Top on their agenda is a briefing from the constitutional amendment committee headed by Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state. Also meant to be looked into in the meeting is the health agenda for 2018 which is to get the commitment of Governors to universal health care coverage, polio eradication and nutrition among others.





Governors in attendance as of the time the meeting started were Kashim Shettima (Borno), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) Umar Ganduje (Kano), Ibrahim Hassan (Jigawa), Simon Lalong (Plateau) Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) Patrick Okowa (Delta) Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara) Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ibrahim Dankwanbo (Gombe) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna).





The deputy governors in attendance were those of Anambra, Dr. Nkem Okeke; Benue, Benson Abounu; Yobe, Abubakar Alli; ilImo, Eze Madumere; Osun, Titi Laoye-Tomori; Rivers Ipalibo Banigo; Ogun, Yetunde Onanuga and Enugu, Cecelia Ezeilo. Others were deputy governors of Niger, Katsina, Ekiti, Lagos, Sokoto and Bauchi states.

Share This