Governor Mohammed Abubakar Visits Bauchi Students In Czech Republic

His Excellency Governor Mohammed A. Abubakar early last week traveled to the Czech Republic for a working visit. The Governor, who was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, visited students being sponsored by the Bauchi State government. The Governor interacted freely with the students, listened to their complaints and challenges being faced by them. The Governor assured them of swift and prompt intervention. The Governor charged the students to be good ambassadors, not only for Bauchi State, but the entire nation by respecting the law and holding on to their studies assiduously.The Governor quickly swinged into action in an effort to keep his promise where he met with officials of the Czech Ministry of Interior with a view to iron out grey arrears with regards to the students well being. He also met with Czech Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Martin Tzapa and the Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs to iron out the problems highlighted by the students regarding difficulty in acquiring long stay permit (visa).The Czech delegation promised to step up action on the case of the students.Recall that early last year, in line with drive to grow the human capacity of the state, Governor M. A. Abubakar led administration offered 15 post graduate students, drawn from across the state, scholarships to train in the Czech Republic. The students are majorly studying modern agricultural methods and techniques.On completion of their studies, they will join the budding Department of Agriculture in Bauchi State University, Gadau to contribute their quota to state building.This is one of the fruits reaped from Excellency's visit to Czech Republic in 2016.