Gov Ortom Replies Defence Minister Over Herdsmen Comment

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has criticised the Minister of Defence, Brig-Gen Mansur Dan-Ali (Rtd) for his comments allegedly blaming the killings in Benue on the implementation of the anti-grazing law. Dan-Ali was said to have made the comments at the end of a meeting of the National Security Council presided over by President Muhamamdu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.













Ortom, on Friday, described it as rather unfortunate, adding that if a minister could make such comments then there may be no end in sight and justice for victims of herdsmen attacks.“The other day, a report came from DSS that the ISIS terrorist group organisation is taking over and I also heard that the minister was quoted as saying we should accommodate foreigners; foreigners who come here illegally should be accommodated?













"So if a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is coming out to encourage our citizens to do illegal things, I now begin to see why they have given immunity that is the prerogative of the President and the Vice President, Governors and Deputy Governors to herdsmen who kill and even cattle,” Ortom said.





