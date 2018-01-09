Gov Ortom Meets Buhari,Accepts Military Option In Benue State

Published:

Share This

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said he would support any move, including military option, that can put an end to the killings being witnessed in the state.He however said he would not support the Federal Government’s plan to establish cattle colonies until he understood the concept.Ortom spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting he had with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.He said although he had briefed the President on the telephone immediately the incident took place, he felt there was the need for him to meet Buhari personally after he had succeeded in restoring normalcy to a level.When asked for his position on the suggestion that full blown military operation be applied in his state, the governor said, “Anything that can stop the killings of my people, I will go for it. I support it.“Any policy or any directive, anything that will help stop the killing of these innocent people who are not armed, I will support it because this cannot continue.“We know that the continuity of this will create greater challenges. I don’t want it to continue. We are struggling with economic issues, we are struggling with political issues and we are struggling with several other issues in this country, security issues and all that, Benue State should not be part of this, there is no need for it.”