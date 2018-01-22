Gov. Okowa Slams Oshiomhole Over Comment On Delta

Published:

The Delta state government on Sunday berated the former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, for saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take over Delta state. Adans had during a mega rally of the APC last Friday said the party would extend its coast in the South-South by installing an APC governor in Delta state.





In a statement signed by the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, Oshiomole was flayed for his choice and use of words. The commissioner said, “The choice of words, especially the use of ‘by installing’ by the former labour leader is a manifestation of his limited knowledge of politics as against unionism where he claims to be a master.”





Ukah advised the former governor to concentrate on helping the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government to save Nigeria from the hardship currently being faced by all rather than pursuing an election he would never win in Delta.

