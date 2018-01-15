Gov Lalong Apologises To Ortom Over Anti Grazing Comments

Published:

Governor of Plateau state Simon Lalong has apologised to governor Samuel Ortom for his comments on the Anti-Grazing Law. The Plateau governor had on Thursday in Abuja told newsmen that he warned Ortom against implementing the law.





He was reacting to the recent killing of 73 people by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state. But Ortom, while addressing a delegation of the Arewa Consultative Forum on Friday at his office in Makurdi, said he was pained by the comments.





And governor Lalong, who apologised to his Benue counterpart in an interview with journalists, said his comments were misinterpreted.“I must say that I humbly apologise for my comments,” he said.“I apologise for that because neither the argument for nor against helps the matter because it involves lives.”

Share This