Gov El-Rufai Led Committee On Restructuring Submits Report

Published:

The Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to look into the issue of restructuring on Thursday submitted its reports. The committee on True Federalism submitted its report to the National Working Committee of the APC at the national secretariat of the party.





The committee, which called for more devolution of powers to the states, urged that the police and prisons be moved from the exclusive to the concurrent list. According to the report, the state government would be allowed to establish state police to handle certain crimes as well as state prisons.





The committee equally recommended independent candidacy but with a clause that individuals who intend to stand for elections must not have been a member of any political party at least six months to the elections in which they intend to contest. On local government autonomy, the committee said since “one size does not fit all" the states should be allowed to legislate for local governments, including creating more councils.





The other members of the committee are Governors Rauf Aregbesola, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Simon Lalong, Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor and APC National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso. Other members are APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi and Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Secretary).

Share This