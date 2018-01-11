Gov Ahmed Restates Commitment To Assisting LG’s In Solving Salary Crisis

Published:

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has reiterated his government’s readiness to assist local government councils in the State to find a sustainable solution to the lingering salary crisis facing them.The governor said this during an interactive session with about 30 indigenous youth development associations and youth assemblies from Ilorin East Local Government in Ilorin on Thursday as part of the ongoing consultation with groups and associations across the State.Alhaji Ahmed noted that while it is not the constitutional responsibility of the State government to pay local government workers, he accepts a social obligation to assist the councils end the salary crisis.He said the State government will work with the councils on a case by case basis, starting with Ilorin West Local Government, to clear the salary arrears owed their staff.Governor Ahmed stated that focus will be on ensuring that the local government workers get full month salaries henceforth and subsequently work on clearing the existing arrears.Speaking on tax payment in the State, Governor said the government did not introduce new taxes, but has only ensured effectiveness in revenue collection and management, stressing that the there are affordable payment arrangements in place for all tax payers.He also denied allegations that some businesses had left the state because of taxation, stressing that the exit of the companies had nothing to do with the state government’s policies.The governor also assured that the state government would look into all the requests made by the youth development associations and youth assemblies, while urging them to continue to support the State government in moving Kwara forward.In their separate contributions, the groups requested for more jobs, better infrastructure, more political appointments as well as quick solutions to the salary impasse affecting local governments in the State.