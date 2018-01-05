Gov. Ahmed Directs Kwara State Polytechnic To Reduce Tuition Fees

Published:

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has directed the management of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin to reduce tuition fees payable for the 2017/2018 academic session.



The new approved tuition fees are lower than the 2016/2017 fees.



Governor Ahmed’s approval is in line with the recommendations of the Committee set up to conduct an investigation into the tuition fees of the polytechnic. The committee, which is comprised of members of the House of Assembly and officials of relevant ministries, submitted its report on Wednesday, according to statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Dr. Muyideen Akorede.



With the approval, ND I indigenous students of the polytechnic will now pay N50,000 as against the N62,700 initially charged by the school management.



ND II students who are indigenes, will pay N38,000 against the N52,000 previously approved by the school management.



Also, indigenous HND 1 students will pay N55,500 as against the N69,200 initially approved by the management, while HND II students will pay N43,000 against the initially approved N58,500.



Similarly, Governor Ahmed also approved a reduction in the tuition fees to be paid by Part Time students of the institution, both indigenes and non-indigenes.



The governor also ordered the State Ministry of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology to ensure implementation of the revised new school fees.



Part of the recommendations of the Committee is that the management of Kwara Polytechnic should take a critical look at its staff need with a view to rechanneling its savings to care of critical areas of academic staff requirement. Governor Ahmed thanked the Senate President, His Excellency, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon, Dr. Ali Ahmad, members of the state house of assembly and other stakeholders in the state for their shared interest in affordable and accessible tertiary education in the state.

