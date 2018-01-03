God Revealed To Me That My Husband Will Soon Occupy A Position Higher Than That Of A Gov - Mrs Fayose

Published:

Wife of Ekiti state Governor, Feyisetan Fayose, has claimed that those who oppose her husband’s decisions are ”obstructing the work of God. She warns that the consequences will be too much for them. Mrs Fayose said God had since revealed to her husband that he would occupy a position of authority higher than the governorship he currently holds.





According to a statement issued by her Special Assistant (Media), Gbenga Ariyibi, the governor’s wife said this during a New Year thanksgiving service. "I want to plead with everyone, don’t hunt for the downfall of this government, don’t even try it,” she said.





"God is looking at you, and God is watching. Don’t hunt for the failure of continuity. Why? Because our God is God of continuity, our leader is carrying the unusual grace; if you don’t want to be disgraced, don’t hunt for the downfall of this government, don’t hunt for the failure of continuity, I have said my own.





"It is not him, it’s God through him. Look beyond him, and let’s continue to work together in unity. "God told me expressly, years back, that he needed Ayo Fayose in Nigeria. "What brought about this was that, I was praying that the trouble of this man was too much, that I wanted God to take politics away from him, to separate him from politics, that I have had too much.





"But God said, "Leave him to me, he is in the hollow of my palm, l need him in Nigeria, it is not only Ekiti. He is just passing through Ekiti State.”She said.

