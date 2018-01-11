GIVE’N’TAKE Lottery UNVEILS WINNER OF 20 MILLION NAIRA NATIONAL JACKPOT BONANZA PRIZE

Published:

Share This

Give'n'Take lottery has unveiled Sidney Chukwuweike Osahon with ticket number 706431113814 as the winner of 20 Million naira National Jackpot Bonanza.The unveiling ceremony started with a press conference at the company Corporate Headquarters in 25 1st Avenue, Gwarinpa Abuja.Addressing journalists, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Give'n'Take, Jolly Enabulele said that many millionaires have been made through Give'n'Take operations.Mr Enabulele said that the 20million naira prize is the biggest lottery prize win in the history of lottery in Nigeria.TRK :Jolly EnabuleleManaging Director and Chief Executive Officer of Give'n'Take,On his part, the National Jackpot Prize winner, Sidney Chukwuweike Osahon said that his Dream of been a Landlord in Abuja has been achieved with the winning money.Mr Osahon narrated how his landlady is planning to eject him out of her House and the quick intervention of the winning sum.TRK:Sidney Chukwuweike Osahon20m National Jackpot Prize winnerGive'n'Take Executive Director Operations, Mr Monabe Mitee took time to explain how verious Games like, Dream, Crown, King, Climax and Best are played in Give'n'Take, plus the National Jackpot.TRKMr Monabe MiteeExecutive Director Operations, Give'n'TakeWith the unveiling of Sidney Chukwuweike Osahon as the 20 Million naira winner, Give'n'Take 2017 Jackpot year has come to an end and 2018 Jackpot year will start after official presentation of the 20 Million naira cheque by the Director General of National Lottery Regulatory Commission on Sunday, 14th January, 2018.