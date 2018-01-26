Fulani Herdsmen Says No Cattle Ranching

Published:

The National President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi, has said it would continue to resist the idea of cattle ranching. Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, Abdullahi also alleged that there was threats to his life over the body’s refusal to withdraw its law suit against the Anti-Grazing law in Benue State.





Abdullahi, who said the ranches are expensive, urged security agencies to protect him because his life was now in danger. He said: “The threat I am having on a regular basis gives me sleepless nights. People called me and clearly tell me that they are going to kill me if I refuse to withdraw the case we instituted against the Anti-Grazing Law in Benue State from court.





“That is why I am calling on security agencies to protect me; I am just protecting the interest of my people,” he said.

