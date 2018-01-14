Fulani Herdsmen: Presidency Disassociate Self From Twitter Handle

Published:

The Presidency on Saturday disowned a Twitter handle said to belong to President Muhammadu Buhari. A message posted on the handle justified the killings by the herdsmen.





But the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement said evil doers and enemies of the country were the brains behind the message.





Adesina said the President stood by his earlier condemnation of the killings in parts of the country and his directive to security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators.





Meanwhile, Buhari on Saturday congratulated the Chairman of the Eleganza Group of companies, Chief Rasaq Okoya, on his 78 th birthday.

