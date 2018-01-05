Fulani Herdsmen Destroy 200 Acre Of Farmlands In Ondo State

Published:

Fulani herdsmen are reported to have destroyed 200 acre farms at Arodoye community in Akure, Ondo state, Southwest Nigeria. The herdsmen were said to have invaded the community during the Christmas holiday when most of the farmers had travelled.





It was learnt that security operatives have yet to make any arrest.“The herdsmen destroyed over 5,000 heads of cassava in my farm. They took the advantage of the Christmas break; they uprooted our cassava to feed their cattle,” one of the farmers whose farm was destroyed, Justice Micheal Owoyemi, told the Punch.





"We have reported the herdsmen to the security agents and also to the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, who promised to intervene.“The herdsmen are determined to send farmers out of their farms unless steps are taken by concerned authorities. What they destroyed is worth millions of naira.





Most of these people here depend on the farms produce to cater to their families.”Owoyemi, who is reported to be a serving judge in the Ondo State Judiciary, and speaking on behalf of the other farmers, informed that the Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had been notified of the incident.





Meanwhile, spokesman of the police in the state Femi Joseph says the incident has not been reported to the security outfit.





Punch

