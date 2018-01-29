Fulani Herdsmen Demand Subsidy From Govt

Published:

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has said that it would embrace ranching if the Taraba government gave them subsidy. Chairman of the group in the North-East, Alhaji Mafindi Danburam said this, adding that subsidy will help small herders acquire the necessary tools for their business. The national government is proposing cattle colonies for herders following clashes with farmers across the country.





Speaking to Punch, Danburam noted that the cattle breeders contribute significantly to the economy and deserve to be supported by the government.“Some of these poor herders have between 10 to 30 cows and you say he must ranch. Who will provide water for him? An average ranch costs between N700,000 and N3m and that would not be possible for poor herders to do,” he said.





"So, does such category of persons need to sell all they have to do ranching? Until government recognises that this sector is also contributing to the economy of the state and they begin to give us subsidy, ranching will not work.”He noted that “Another aspect of concern in the law is that it prohibits selling of land to a typical herder until the governor gives approval. Okay, how many of us have Certificate of Occupancy in Taraba State?





"We are practising traditional method of land ownership in Taraba State and if my wife or parent is sick and I need to sell my land to take them to the hospital, does that mean that I have to get the governor’s approval? ”

