Fuel Scarcity Resurface In Abuja, Nasarawa, Kaduna Others

Published:

Fuel Scarcity have resurfaced in many parts of Abuja and neighbouring states on Thursday despite repeated assurances by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation that the scarcity of the product had been brought under control.





There was a long queue on Wednesday evening in many filling stations in the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Niger and Kaduna states. The queues for petrol, grew heavy on Thursday, as the few outlets that dispensed the commodity eventually became crowded, while black marketers who sell petrol in jerry cans resurfaced on major roads.





Many petrol stations, particularly those being operated by independent oil marketers, were shut as fuel attendants claimed that they had no product to sell. Some few stations run by major oil marketers and the NNPC sold the product to hundreds of petrol seekers, who spent hours in queues before they could be served.





It was gathered that many filling stations in Nasarawa , Niger and Kaduna states were also shut, while the few ones that dispensed petrol had lengthy queues of motorists.









Punch

Share This