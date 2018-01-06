Fuel Pump Price Remains N145 Per Litre - FG

Published:

The Federal Government has denied reports of an increment in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, from N145 per litre. Addressing reporters on Friday in Abuja, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, asked Nigerians to ignore such reports with an assurance that fuel pump price remains unchanged.





He also criticised those circulating the speculations saying they were being unfair to Nigerians following the difficulty they had gone through during the yuletide. Kachikwu said, "We are not increasing price from N145. I thought we should make this very clear, this is not a matter for speculation; anybody who does speculation is not being helpful to Nigerians.





"They’ve gone through a very difficult Christmas period. We are working night and day to try and find solutions.” The minister further said the fuel crisis should not be politicised but rather, the people should support the government’s effort to ensure the nation overcomes the challenge.

