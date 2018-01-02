Football Star, Cristiano Ronaldo Wants To Go Into Movies





Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his desire to have a career in the movie industry once he calls time on football. The 32-year-old has three years left on his current deal with the European champions.“I am focused right now because my football career will finish one day we all have to retire one day,” Ronaldo told Sky Italia when asked about his post-retirement ambitions. “I know that day will come. But right now, I am enjoying the moment. When I am retired, I think I will have a good life. I don’t say that because of money.“I want to try other things; for example, to do movies. I started to plan my future when I was 27, 28 – a long time ago, I began preparing. “I have a good team, who work in my company, who start to build good things going forward. In football, I am very calm because I know they depend on me.”