Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun Gets UN Appointment

Published:

Nigeria’s minister of finance Kemi Adeosun has been appointed into the Investments Committee of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF). UN’s Under Secretary General, Ms. Jan Beagle, confirmed Adeosun’s appointment on Sunday. The minister, according to Beagle, would serve a one-year term of office effective from January 1, 2018.





"On behalf of the Secretary-General, I have the honour to inform you that at the 55th plenary meeting of the seventy-second session of the General Assembly, the General Assembly decided to appoint you as an ad-hoc member of the Investments Committee for a one-year term of office, beginning from 1st January 2018,” Beagle said.





The UNJSPF is a Fund that provides UN pension, death, disability and the other related benefits for staff of the United Nations and the other organisations admitted to membership in the Fund. The UNJSPF is a multiple employer defined benefit plan and governed by the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Board (UNJSPB), the Staff Pension Committee for each member organisation, and a secretariat to the UNJSPB and to each such committee.





It currently serves 23 member organisations, with 128,262 active participants and approximately 75,000 retirees in nearly 200 countries.

Share This