Fighting Davido Was Bigger Than Fighting Abacha – Dele Momodu

CEO of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has revealed that his fight with Davido nearly destroyed his relationship with the Adeleke’s. The journalist described his fight with the DMW boss as bigger than fighting with former head of state General Sani Abacha (late).





According to a video, Dele Momodu was seen in the “Celebrity Housemate” reality show, explaining how excited he is that their misunderstanding has been ironed out. He said:





“Fighting with David was my biggest battle ever. It was bigger than fighting Abacha because of the blistering popularity of David; he is an extremely popular guy and it was very unfortunate, (the devil is a liar) because a baby was involved; very beautiful girl, Imade.





“When it happened, I tried my best to avoid a collision with the family because I am very close to the family especially because of Senator Ademola Adeleke. We used to sleep in the same house when I was in exile in London. Whenever Sen. Ademola was around, he would call me and then pick me up to his house and I’ll sleep there and when I need to go back to my own house he would drop me.





“So when the baby issue came, I didn’t know about it, if Sophie (Davido’s first Babymama) didn’t tell me she was pregnant, I wouldn’t have known, she was able to hide it perfectly from everyone.”

