FG Orders Population Commission DG To Resume Work

The Federal Government has ordered the Director-General of the National Population Commission (NPC) Dr Ganji Bello to resume work on Monday, January 29. Minister of Minister of Labour and Employment Sen. Chris Ngige gave the order on Thursday at an intervention meeting on the industrial disagreement which had grounded activities at the NPC in Abuja.





According to Ngige, “The meeting agreed that greater attention be paid to the clearance of the outstanding staff allowances such as repatriation, burial, duty tour, among others. "It is, therefore, resolved to dedicate at least 20 per cent of the first quarter and subsequent overhead costs releases toward achieving this.“It was further resolved that the commission should commit more effort toward staff capacity building in order to enhance productivity.





"The management of the commission was also mandated to urgently bridge the communication gap between it and staff.“The meeting also resolved that the staff and unions in the commission through scheduled meetings should hold social dialogue to diffuse tension and tackle areas of differences.”

